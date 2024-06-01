Wonder boys

A very little young man has captivated the people of his own country of Ghana with his talent.

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah paints like his mother, Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, and his artworks were exhibited at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra from last December to January.

The boy sold 15 paintings and became the Guinness World Record’s youngest painter last month. He is only 1 year and 162 days old, New York Post (NYP) reports.

Ace-Liam began painting when he was six months old when his mother gave him a canvas and paints to keep him from disturbing her while she painted.

“Every painting is an expression of his curiosity and joy in discovering new things,” the single mother said in describing her son’s artistic works, according to NYP.

Meanwhile, 5-year-old Jordan Marotta of Long Island, New York can’t paint like Ace-Liam but he has gained fame for something else — his lack of a left forearm.

Like the Ghana boy painter, Marotta became a world record holder after becoming the youngest-ever recipient of a top-of-the-line bionic arm.

Jordan and his mother, Ashley, 38, recently traveled from their Dix Hills home to the office of Open Bionics on Park Avenue in Manhattan, NYC, to be fitted with a “hero” arm.

The non-invasive prosthetic was seamlessly molded to attach and detach from the end of Jordan’s left arm.

NYP reports that the bionic arm resembling that of superhero Iron Man has electrodes and sensors that detect muscle contractions and responds with the appropriate hand and finger movements.

“It takes about a month to produce and runs on a 14-hour rechargeable battery,” according to NYP.

The mechanical arm is for older children but Jordan’s physical development and emotional maturity made him the perfect candidate to set a new record, said Daniel Green, certified prosthetist and orthotist at Open Bionics, according to NYP.