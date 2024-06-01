UK diplomat sacked after pointing gun

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Britain’s ambassador to Mexico was removed from his post after allegedly pointing an assault rifle inside a vehicle carrying embassy staff, reports said Friday.

The United Kingdom government said it had taken “appropriate action” after the incident, without confirming that Jon Benjamin had been sacked.

Benjamin was on a work trip to a northwestern region plagued by drug cartel violence when the incident happened, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

“Benjamin, a career diplomat, was sacked as ambassador soon after the episode in April,” the newspaper said, quoting unnamed people familiar with the matter.

A video posted by an anonymous account on the social media platform X this week appeared to show the moment when Benjamin jokingly pointed the weapon towards the rear of the vehicle.

The face of a passenger — described by the FT as a local embassy employee — sitting in the back seat was blurred out.

“In a context of daily killings in Mexico by drug dealers, he dares to joke,” said the account @subdiplomatic, which also complained of alleged mistreatment of Mexican embassy staff.