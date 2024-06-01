Solon calls for proper Eddie Garcia Law implementation

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde is urging concerned agencies to strictly implement the newly-passed Eddie Garcia Law to ensure the safe working conditions in the movie and TV industry.

Atayde stressed that if implemented properly, Republic Act 11996 should result in better movies and shows as workers will be more motivated knowing their safety and security will be prioritized.

One of the principal authors of the measure, the lawmaker stressed that the law, which has been recently signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., should ensure that local movie and TV sets are “safe spaces” for everyone involved in the production.

Their work will also become more efficient under a safer condition.

The law has been named after veteran actor Eddie Garcia, who died in 2019 when he tripped on loose cables while shooting a TV series, suffering fractures in the process.

"It’s very appropriate that the Eddie Garcia Law was signed into law by the President in the birth month of Eddie Garcia, who would have turned 95 this May if not for an accident that could have been avoided — the kind of accident that the Eddie Garcia Law now seeks to prevent," Atayde said.

"This law is a fitting tribute to an artist who was loved, admired, and respected by his peers in the entertainment industry,” he added.

"Maganda ang hangarin ng batas na ito. If properly implemented, the Eddie Garcia Law will protect personnel in the creative industry and will ensure that local movie and TV sets are literally and figuratively 'safe spaces' where artists and crew members can work knowing their welfare is a priority."

Atayde, currently the Vice Chairperson of the House Special Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts, pointed out that "for the Eddie Garcia Law to achieve its intended purpose, it is critical that the agencies involved in its implementation strictly monitor entertainment productions to ensure compliance with the law's provisions."

Aside from the vigilance of government agencies, Atayde urged those in the entertainment industry "to cooperate with efforts to implement this law."

"Team effort dapat ito. Those in the creative industry should familiarize themselves with the law's provisions... dapat kusa na ang pagsunod sa batas dahil para naman sa ikabubuti ng lahat ito."

RA 11996 mandates employers in the movie and television industry to "promote safety and provide safe working conditions."

Section 19(f) states that employers are required to "ensure that all sets and locations have been properly assessed for any potential safety and health issues and that proper remedies and safeguards are implemented to deal with these issues."

Meanwhile, under Section 13 (g), the law requires employers to designate safety officers and dedicated vehicles for emergency purposes, regardless of whether the productions are done in Metro Manila or out of town.