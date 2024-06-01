REVIEW: Jerald Napoles is a funny oppa in ‘Seoulmeyt’

The genuinely funny moments are far in between, and they are entirely because of Napoles. The actor is an intellectual comedian with a sharp understanding of what is funny and draws inspiration from his keen observation of people’s idiosyncrasies

Here, Napoles once again proves his comedic talent, that even his slit-eyed gaze as an oppa impersonator already generates laughter, on top of his Korean-accented English.

But sadly, Napoles is underutilized here. Molina’s character is also one-dimensional, with nearly no personality. She’s just a grief-stricken mild-mannered young woman. It’s hard to draw out laughter from the talented duo when they’re given little material to work on.

The plot is thin and simply stretched out with random gags in various comedy subgenres, lending only little time to the romantic build-up of Luneta and Park’s love story.

The earlier scenes already take us to Seoul, which include a nicely choreographed introduction to a strict, short Korean girl boss, Madam (a very good Jobelyn Manuel), who parades outdoors in the wintery cold, cartoon-like (complete with cartoon sound effects), with her army of male security staff. Maybe Yap is going for a Kim Jong Un persona for the Madam.

The Madam, who strangely disappears from the script after the first act, demands Napoles’ Park Jun Jun, a.k.a, Juanito, and his partner Sonny Boy (Kid Yambao) to make sure that the Filipinos in a small coastal town in Subic close the deal with her company PEK, so she can buy their land and build a shipping port.

Since our current laws do not allow foreigners to buy land in our country, we assume this is some time in the future, or an imagined Philippines.

PEK has two foreign competitors for the Philippine land. But since the Korean-obsessed Filipinos, led by Luneta (“Lunie” for short), need zero convincing to accept the Koreans’ attractive offer, there is no entertainment derived from, say, competitive bidding, or negotiations. In fact, this is the somber side of the plot.