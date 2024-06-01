Resorts World Cruises deploys satellite internet for guests

Resorts World Cruises, an international cruise line that is homegrown in Asia offering luxury and dynamic lifestyle experiences, has announced an agreement with SES to install its fully integrated Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service on the cruise lines’ flagship Genting Dream with similar plans for the Resorts World One cruise ship.

The installation of the MEO and LEO service will provide reliable high-speed Internet connectivity, offering the next level of guest experience at sea.

These include unlocking a suite of personalized digital services ranging from world-class entertainment and shopping to dining experiences onboard.

Resorts World Cruises is the first cruise line in Asia to deploy the new integrated offering, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO Service, enabling its guests to enjoy power-connected applications across the ship’s onboard accommodations, including the all-inclusive luxury Palace suites, spas, and first-class entertainment.

Launched in 2023, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO is a fully integrated end-to-end service that combines SES’ MEO and Starlink’s LEO satellite coverage to provide unmatched connectivity of up to 1.5Gbps for the ship to meet the needs of both passengers and crew, wherever in the world they are sailing.

“At Resorts World Cruises, we are constantly striving to enhance our onboard guests’ experiences with best-in-class hospitality and services, complemented by the latest innovations and technology offerings. In this digital age, state-of-the-art connectivity is at the heart of many vacationers. As such, we are delighted to engage SES to pioneer connected experiences at sea for the cruise market, whilst also making the most of this connectivity to optimize our operations,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“Reliable high-speed (internet) connectivity is an essential enabler for Resorts World Cruises’ ambition of redefining cruising, with world-class luxury accommodation, exclusive restaurants, spas, and other facilities, as well as personalized tailored experiences for their guests,” said Simon Maher, Global Head of Maritime Cruise at SES.

“With our fully integrated, end-to-end service that brings together the power of multiple orbits, we are proud to deliver unmatched connectivity that powers cruise liners’ cutting-edge onboard offering and helps companies maintain their competitive edge.”