Rampa Manila 2: Celebrating Filipino Fashion Innovation in the Heart of Manila City

Manila City reaffirms its status as the Philippines' fashion hub with the highly anticipated return of Rampa Manila 2.

Themed "Textile, Texture, and Technique," this event promises to spotlight the profound influences of Divisoria Marketplace on Filipino fashion.

Spearheaded by Mayor Sheila "Honey" Lacuna, Rampa Manila 2 is a testament to the city's commitment to celebrating and promoting local talent.

Mayor Lacuna emphasized the importance of utilizing Manila-sourced materials, urging both seasoned veterans and emerging designers to innovate and elevate Filipino fashion.

She stated, "Layunin nating itaas ang industriya ng pananamit sa Maynila at iwagayway ang bandera ng kalidad at husay ng industriyang ito."

This sentiment underscores the event's mission to showcase the best of Filipino creativity and craftsmanship.

Rampa Manila 2 boasts a stellar lineup of designers.

Expect to see established names like Anthony Ramirez, Neric Beltran, Val Taguba, Marc Rancy, and Jhobes Estrella alongside rising talents Morissette Magalona, Dhenyze Guevara, and Joanna Santos.

Before flaunting their dazzling collections on the main stage of Rampa, the designers ruminated on the influences of both Manila and Divisoria on their respective careers.

Notable Filipino fashion designer Neric Beltran shared, "Manila plays an important role in any designer's career because we source our fabrics locally, especially from Divisoria. I would like to think that most, if not all, of us like to source from Divisoria, that's why I think these places are very important."

Self-made fashion icon and designer Anthony Ramirez shared the same sentiments.

He recalled his go-to area in Divisoria back when he was a budding designer, a street widely known in the fashion community, "There's a street there called Palakpak, which exists to this day. If you're a young designer building your collection, Palakpak should be your go-to because everything there is affordable," said Ramirez.

Reflecting on the event's significance, designers shared their experiences with Divisoria, highlighting its role in their creative journeys.

From sourcing fabrics to finding inspiration, Divisoria has been instrumental in shaping their careers.

Rampa Manila 2 not only celebrates Filipino culture and talent but also pays homage to the city of Manila and its vibrant marketplace.

It serves as a platform to showcase Manila's rich history and exceptional materials, reinforcing its position as the country's fashion capital.

Get ready to witness the intersection of tradition and innovation on June 19th at Bulwagang Rodriguez as Rampa Manila 2 takes center stage.