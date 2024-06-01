Productive, engaging tour

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday described his recent trips to Brunei Darussalam and Singapore as “productive and engaging” as he committed to advancing the country’s economic and security agenda.

Marcos and his delegation arrived in Manila at 3:58 a.m. after participating in the 2024 IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, where he discussed the Philippines’ promotion of international law and rules-based order’ before representatives of at least 48 countries.

“It is my inaugural state visit to Brunei Darussalam, an ASEAN neighbor, and this is the first time that a Philippine leader has delivered the keynote speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore,” Marcos said.

“Both visits were productive and engaging,” he said in his arrival statement on Saturday.

40 years of Brunei ties

In his two-day state visit to Brunei, Marcos met with Sultan Haki Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah and discussed strengthening the 40-year-old bilateral ties between the two countries.

“This year marks 40 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries and our conversation covered many facets of our relations, from defense and security, maritime cooperation, economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

“We aspired for stronger bilateral cooperation and to work together to ensure that peace and security reigns in the ASEAN region,” he said.

The Philippines and Brunei forged three memoranda of understanding on tourism cooperation, the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers and maritime cooperation.

Also, both countries signed a letter of intent on agricultural cooperation.

Various key government players and businessmen from the Philippines likewise engaged in productive dialogues with their counterparts in Brunei.