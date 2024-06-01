PRC holds simulation exercise in Subic

SUBIC BAY Freeport — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) held a Mass Casualty Incident Training and Simulation Exercise at the PRC Logistics and Training Center here on Friday afternoon.

According to PRC chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon, the simulation exercise is to test the emergency response capacity of the PRC and its chapters in Northern and Central Luzon in managing a mass casualty incident.

“The scenario is that a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hitting the country, resulting in a mass casualty incident,” he said.

Gordon emphasized the importance of the 4Ps of emergency response: Predict, Plan, Prepare and Practice.

“One way to prepare for a large-scale disaster, especially an earthquake, is through MCI simulation exercise. Our country is the most disaster-prone in the world. While we cannot wish away hazards, we can focus on preparing for them,” he said.

Gordon, PRC Secretary-General Dr. Gwen Pang, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) president Kate Forbes witnessed the simulation exercise.

Forbes lauded the quick response time of the PRC volunteers and rescue workers, citing that the country is among the best in the world when it comes to disaster response and risk management.

The event also coincided with the oathtaking of over 600 RC143 volunteers from Northern and Central Luzon.

Gordon spearheaded the oathtaking ceremony as the new volunteers were set to participate in different discussions about PRC services, including first aid demonstration, disaster management training, and health caravan.