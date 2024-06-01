PBBM getting briefer on ICC

The Department of Justice (DoJ) is preparing a legal brief for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. containing all the options for addressing the issues regarding the International Criminal Court.

Among the matters discussed in the paper are the possible return of the country to the fold of the tribunal and how the government can address the issuance of arrest warrants in the drug war probe.

The first draft has been completed, according to DoJ Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano, who said it is being reviewed extensively by DoJ officials, including Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, before it would reach the desk of Mr. Marcos.

“The draft of the legal brief will be vetted by the undersecretaries and the secretary so that we will not forget anything. There will be no angles that will be overlooked,” Clavano said.

He said that when finalized it would be forwarded to the Office of the President.

Contingencies spelled out

The legal brief will provide Mr. Marcos with a comprehensive understanding of the situation should the ICC issue warrants, covering legalities, options, and potential remedies, Clavano said.

He stressed the need to present all the options to the President so as not to limit his choices.

At the moment, the position of the DoJ and the President is not to cooperate with the ICC but to be prepared for any scenario.

“Nothing has changed but we have awareness that there will be changes. So we have to be prepared for all of this. We in the Department of Justice and, as any legal team would tell you, you have to consider all the options. There is a plan A, plan B, all the way to plan Z,” Clavano said.