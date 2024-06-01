Pasig River cleanup nets 1,600 tons of waste

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (DENR-PRCMO) reported significant progress in cleaning the Pasig River and its tributaries, removing over 1,600 tons of waste in the first half of 2024.

From January to 15 May, the PRCMO said it collected a total of 1,603.53 tons of mixed solid waste and water hyacinth, a substantial increase from previous years. This translates to 53,451 sacks of waste removed from the waterway.

The clean-up efforts are spearheaded by the PRCMO’s 163 “River Warriors,” who conduct daily operations using three trash boats.

Their focus areas include the main stem of the Pasig River from Tondo, Manila to its confluence with the San Juan River, the San Juan River itself, 25 smaller tributaries in Manila and Quezon City, and priority areas like BASECO and Parola in Tondo.

Trash barriers have also been installed in these areas to facilitate waste collection. The PRCMO collaborates with various stakeholders to maximize their impact.

Daily joint clean-up operations are conducted with the Philippine Coast Guard along the Malacañang Restricted Area, and multi-sector clean-up activities are organized with other government agencies, local government units, and the private sector.