Pampanga allocates ₱40M to aid farmers

PAMPANGA — In response to the challenges posed by El Niño, the provincial government here has approved a substantial P40 million fund to assist the 27 Irrigators’ Associations (IAs) in the province.

These IAs, facing the brunt of the phenomenon, sought help from the government, prompting the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), chaired by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, to allocate this financial support for the affected farmers.

The decision to provide this aid was made following a meeting at the Kingsborough International Convention Center on Friday, 31 May, where the PDRRMC assessed the needs of the IAs.

With damages totaling P71,072,485.59 across 77 barangays due to drought, brown planthopper, and spider mites, the assistance comes as a crucial lifeline for the struggling agricultural community.

Angelina Blanco, the provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer, emphasized that the primary aim of the council’s assistance is to alleviate the financial burden on the farmers who have been hit hard by the adverse effects of El Niño.

Out of the 27 IA groups that requested aid, 15 from various areas in Pampanga have met the requirements and are set to be the first beneficiaries of the fund.

The PDRRMO said the significant financial commitment underscores the provincial government’s dedication to supporting its agricultural sector during times of crisis, showcasing a proactive approach to mitigating the impact of natural disasters on local farmers.