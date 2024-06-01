Paalam secures Paris berth

Carlo Paalam secured his slot for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a unanimous decision over Sachin Sachin of India in the semifinal of the men's 57-kilogram division of the 2nd World Olympic Qualification Tournament at the Indoor Arena Huamark in Bangkok Saturday evening.

Paalam, who clinched a silver medal of the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021, stayed aggressive throughout the fight and kept advancing towards his Indian foe.

The 25-year-old Bukidnon native joins boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar, rower Joanie Delgaco, weightlifters Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno and John Febuar Ceniza and fencer Samantha Catantan in the growing Philippine delegation.

This was also redemption for Paalam after missing out on the 1st World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Italy last March due to a shoulder injury.