NHA Pasig drive draws 1K housing hopefuls

The National Housing Authority (NHA) brought its “Serbisyong Dala ay Pag-asa” (Service Delivers Hope) program to Pasig City on Saturday, exceeding attendance expectations with over 1,000 beneficiaries participating.

Assistant general manager Alvin S. Feliciano led the initiative on behalf of NHA general manager Joeben Tai. He was joined by NHA East Sector Officer-in-Charge Ar. Kristiansen T. Gotis and NHA Pasig/Marikina/Manggahan District Officer-in-Charge Engr. Antonio T. Salazar, Jr.

Originally intended for 700 residents, the program provided various government services to beneficiaries from Karangalan Village Phases 1, 2 and 3, and the NHA MRH Karangalan Village Condominium Project.

The NHA partnered with national government agencies and private companies to offer a wide range of free services.

The Philippine Statistics Authority facilitated registration for National IDs and issued birth, death, CENOMAR, and marriage certificates. The National Bureau of Investigation processed late registrations on the Local Civil Registry and applications and renewals of clearances.

Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Pag-IBIG Fund provided membership services and loyalty cards. The Land Transportation Office offered driver’s license applications and renewals, accompanied by a free road safety seminar.

Additional services included police clearance applications and medical services from the Philippine National Police, health check-ups and free medicines from PAGCOR, the Office of the Pasig Representative, and the Pasig City Health Office.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development conducted social services, livelihood activities, and a feeding program, with the local government unit (LGU) contributing free food packs.

The Public Attorney’s Office offered free legal consultations and notary public services. The Department of Agriculture’s Marketing Assistance Services (DA-AMAS) and the Bureau of Plant Industry set up a Kadiwa Store selling fresh and affordable produce, distributed free seedlings, and conducted livelihood training.

For employment opportunities, the Department of Trade and Industry, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and Public Employment Service Office offered scholarships, training, and seminars on entrepreneurship, pre-employment, and employment. The Department of Labor and Employment provided additional livelihood opportunities.

Sixteen private companies participated in a job fair, offering positions in marketing, healthcare, shipping, and business process outsourcing industries.

Sun Life Philippines, PLDT Home, and Converge were among the private entities present at the event.