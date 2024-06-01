Negros Oriental: The next tourism giant

A magical destination awaits just an hour’s flight from Manila. A trip that offers everything from land to sea without breaking the bank. Welcome to the province of Negros Oriental.

Negros Oriental is located in the Central Visayas Region. Everyone here speaks Tagalog and English with the Cebuano/ Hiligaynon regional language being used predominantly. It has 19 municipalities and 6 component cities namely, Dumaguete, Bais, Canlaon, Bayawan, Guihulngan and Tanjay.

The capital of the province is Dumaguete, a city rich in culture and is best-known for Silliman University, the first Protestant and American university in the country and in Asia. It is also where the family favorite silvanas, the frozen cookie version of sansrival, is found. This Filipino dessert is a major pasalubong item in one’s carry-on bag.

We had the opportunity to explore more of Negros Oriental recently as we visited this Visayan paradise for the Capitol’s centennial celebration. The event was marked by the unveiling of the National Historical Commission’s commemorative marker by the charismatic and youthful governor of the province, Governor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria.

Getting here

The gateway to Negros Oriental is through Sibulan Airport in Dumaguete. The flight from Manila takes about an hour and is serviced by major airlines in the Philippines.

Once in Dumaguete, the numerous natural wonders of Negros Oriental is available at your fingertips.

First stop is Dauin, a coastal town about 15 kilometers from Dumaguete. With as many as about 30 plus resorts, both big and small, this resort capital of Negros Oriental is the jumpoff for island hopping, diving and snorkeling tours. Certainly worth the time to discover and explore.

We stayed at Infinity Diving Resort and it did not disappoint. A restful night with good food provides a needed boost of energy for the following day’s festivities.

Dolphin Watching and Manjuyod Sandbar in Bais

An early morning van trip takes us to Canibol Wharf in Bais for a chance to see the dolphins. We did get lucky and managed to see a pod of dolphins seemingly dancing with the waves near our boat.

After about an hour cruising around the bay with the dolphins, our group headed to Manjuyod Sandbar for some water activities and lunch. Located at the north of Bais bay, the sandbar is dubbed as “The Maldives of the Philippines”.

Water activities include, banana boating and swimming. There are vendors on boats selling everything you’ll need from a convenience store. We bought a bucket of oysters and sea urchins called “tuyom” for 300 pesos each and tried it with vinegar. The taste was surprisingly sweet and tasty. We had a hearty lunch at the boat consisting of grilled pork, chicken, grilled tuna, rice, fruits and the usual fixings that make a great meal.