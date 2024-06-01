Jungolfers set for JPGT Vismin swing

As the Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) gears up for its upcoming event in Baguio next week, organizers of the 14-leg nationwide circuit are eagerly anticipating the seven-leg swing through the Visayas and Mindanao regions, long regarded as the spawning grounds for nurturing the country’s golf talents.

Tournament director Jack Imperial has highlighted the enthusiasm and keen interest shown by the participants at Splendido Taal and Pradera Verde. These venues have seen significant engagement following the successful debut of ICTSI’s junior golf initiative last year.

Imperial emphasized that the circuit is instrumental in developing players’ skills and confidence while also promoting camaraderie among the young golfers and their families.

“You can see their eagerness. It’s excellent training because the pressure is there. Competing against their peers and friends helps them build confidence,” Imperial said.

He expressed optimism that the circuit would attract more participants as it moves to the Visayas and Mindanao, with three legs scheduled in the Visayas and four in Mindanao.

This nationwide campaign aims to provide young players with opportunities to refine their talents and skills. The JPGT operates independently from other junior golf organizations, ensuring no scheduling conflicts and fostering a cooperative environment for the benefit of all young players.

The JPGT Visayas Series will commence at Sta, Barbara Golf and Country Club in Iloilo on 17 to 20 June, followed by the Bacolod leg at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club on 24 to 27 June. It will conclude at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, formerly Marapara layout, also in Bacolod, on 1 to 4 July.

The JPGT Mindanao Series will kick off at Apo Golf Club in Davao on 23 to 26 July, followed by South Pacific Golf Club, also in Davao, on 30 July to 2 August.

The series will then move to Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon on 6 to 9 August, and will cap at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country in Cagayan de Oro on 13 to 16 August.

The series features competitions in the boys’ and girls’ 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18 categories. For details, contact Sheila Salvania at 0968-3114101 or via email smsalvania.pgti@gmail.com.