Israel offers new truce deal

Israel has a new proposal for peace in Gaza and United States President Joe Biden is urging the Hamas group responsible for the deadliest Palestinian attack on the Jewish state to accept it.

“It’s time for this war to end, for the day after to begin,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

“Hamas needs to take the deal,” Biden said, adding that Hamas no longer is capable of carrying out another 7 October.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas until it can no longer pose a threat to the country.

Under the first phase of the truce proposal by Israel, a six-week ceasefire takes place that includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops in populated areas of Gaza; swap of women, elderly and wounded hostages for Palestinian prisoners; return of displaced civilians to their homes throughout Gaza; entry of humanitarian aid; and peace negotiations.

In the second phase, Israeli forces will fully withdraw from Gaza within six weeks while Hamas would release “all remaining living hostages” including male Israeli soldiers.

The third phase is the reconstruction of Gaza and return of remains of slain hostages.

If Hamas fails to fulfill its commitments under the deal, Israel can resume military operations,” according to Biden.