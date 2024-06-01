Int'l support surges as Phl faces WPS tensions

SINGAPORE — Many countries have expressed interest in helping the Philippines in navigating regional security challenges amid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.

In a recent interview with the Philippine media delegation, AFP chief Romeo Brawner Jr. said there was a positive reception and proactive engagement from various international delegations during the 2024 IISS Shangri-La Dialogue here.

For context, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had high-level bilateral meetings with several leaders in Singapore before giving his keynote speech at the Asia's premier defense summit on Friday.

Brawner said the Philippines is "happy" about this development, as "a lot of countries [are] interested in helping us with the situation.”

“Even European countries are interested to come to the region and to assist us, to help us,” Brawner said.

"Not just interested to know what we think of the situation but really, they are offering us assistance, support," Brawner added.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual security forum that brings together defense ministers, military chiefs, and security experts from around the world. This year's event is being held in Singapore from 31 May to 3 June.

Brawner's comments came amid ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, where China has been accused of militarizing the disputed waterway.

The Philippines has territorial claims in the South China Sea, which are also contested by China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

The Philippines is a long-time ally of the United States, and the two countries have recently stepped up their defense cooperation. In April, the United States and the Philippines agreed to expand their joint military exercises.