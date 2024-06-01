How Saipo Built a Community Through TikTok Shop

In the heart of Metro Manila, Philippines, Saipo emerged as a skincare brand with a commitment to simplicity, honesty, and environmental sustainability. Saipo, known for its line of clean, cruelty-free, and vegan skincare products, encountered common startup challenges, particularly exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19.

Bella and Ludwig, the founders, sought innovative ways to navigate these hurdles and directly connect with their audience. During this period, Bella experimented with TikTok by posting a video of herself using Saipo products to remove makeup. Surprised by the traction it gained and the subsequent requests to make their products available on TikTok Shop, they delved into exploring the platform's offerings.

TikTok Shop and the Power of Engagement

Recognizing the potential to engage a wider audience through short videos and live streams, Bella and Ludwig formally launched Saipo's TikTok Shop. This initiative contributed significantly to Saipo's transformation from struggling amidst the pandemic to becoming a thriving business.

TikTok Shop provided Saipo a unique opportunity to build a tightly knit community around their brand. Through engaging content and interactive live streams, Bella and Ludwig were able to communicate directly with their audience, sharing the story behind Saipo and the benefits of their products. The founders found that live streams, in particular, were instrumental in creating a personal connection with their customers. This direct interaction also helped humanize the brand and enabled customers to make informed purchasing decisions.

"TikTok Shop helps us create a tightly knit community and a constant feedback loop. It removes the communication barrier and gives customers direct access to us, especially during live streams. In this way, we can get genuine feedback and continuously improve. And in turn, customers feel seen and appreciated, thereby, strengthening the bond between the brand and its audience," says Bella and Ludwig of Saipo.

Direct feedback from customers also allowed Saipo to continuously refine its products and services. This transparency and authenticity fostered trust and loyalty among customers, helping Saipo build a brand that resonated well with its target market.

Growth Through TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop played a pivotal role in Saipo's growth trajectory. Through this platform, Saipo experienced a notable 78% increase in average monthly sales compared to the previous year. Moreover, short videos exhibited a significant 122% month-over-month growth, while live streams saw a substantial 508% surge. This surge in visibility and engagement translated into increased revenue and empowered Saipo to expand its product line and make substantial investments in sustainable practices.

Beyond its individual success, Saipo's journey underscores the transformative potential of digital platforms for local businesses, especially amidst challenging times. By embracing innovation and leveraging TikTok Shop, Saipo navigated through adversity and thrived, setting a precedent for other businesses to adapt and grow in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

As Saipo integrates TikTok Shop further into its strategy, it serves as a compelling model for other local businesses seeking to harness the power of digital platforms for growth and community engagement, offering valuable insights and inspiration for the path ahead.



