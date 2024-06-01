GTBA to hold 2nd edition of Travel Sale Expo

Get ready for another round of excitement as the highly anticipated Travel Sale Expo makes its return from 27 to 29 September 2024 at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall.

The yearly Travel Sale Expo brings together the country’s major players in airlines, accommodations, travel, and tours, offering irresistible discounted rates and exclusive promos.

GTBA President Michelle Taylan said exhibitors are getting ready to offer packages on new emerging spots like Vietnam and Pakistan, as well as drop down prices on twin and tri-city tours.

The association has also been actively promoting golf tourism since last year, with tournaments organized in the Philippines and abroad, which is why visitors can expect golf packages in the expo.

“There is a lot to look forward to with the Travel Sale Expo as always, since it’s a chance to score bargain deals. Sabi nga natin travel is life, that’s why we’re inviting everyone to come check out the expo,” Taylan said.

Aside from the numerous exhibitor booths, the Travel Sale Expo will also have fashion shows and games wherein visitors can win exciting prizes.

The Travel Sale Expo 2024 was officially announced last December, with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco as guest of honor together with various ambassadors . The GTBA, as a non-profit national travel association with international members, has been commended by both the government and private sector partners for its role in professionalizing tourism businesses and contributing to the development of the travel industry.

“We continue to work with the Department of Tourism, local government units, and private stakeholders to uplift our industry and the standards in tourism and travel. The annual Travel Sale Expo is just one of our many initiatives that everyone can look forward to,” Taylan said.