Gov. Delta thanks Makati for ₱1-M aid

PAMPANGA — Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda expressed deep gratitude to Makati City for its generous donation of P1 million to aid the Kapampangans affected by typhoons “Egay” and “Falcon” in 2023.

The donation was acknowledged during the PDRRMC 2nd-quarter meeting at the KICC, where Gov. Delta presented a certificate of appreciation to Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay, who was accompanied by former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

During the event, the governor highlighted the significant contribution of Makati City and expressed heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Kapampangans, emphasizing the importance of receiving support from other cities and provinces in times of need.

“Nakakapagbigay kami ng tulong sa ibang provinces hit by disasters, pero kapag kami naman po ang nalagay sa ganung sitwasyon, masarap po sa pakiramdam na nakakatanggap din kami ng tulong from other cities or provinces (We also give aid to other provinces but it certainly feels good to be helped by other cities or provinces at the time we need them),” Gov. Delta said.

Mayor Binay reciprocated the gratitude, acknowledging the warm reception and the valuable assistance that Pampanga has extended to other disaster-affected areas like Batangas, Cagayan, and Mindoro.

Angelina Blanco, the provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer, confirmed that the donation from Makati City and other contributors will be utilized for the relief and recovery efforts of the affected communities.

In addition to Makati City’s donation, Davao City also contributed P1 million, and the Korean Community in Central Luzon donated P500,000 towards providing financial aid to 55 households that suffered damages during the typhoons.