Give your old luggage new life

Embark on unforgettable journeys in style while giving back to the environment with Samsonite’s annual Luggage Trade-in campaign, ongoing until 15 June. All adventurous jetsetters are invited to participate by bringing pre-loved luggage — any brand, size and condition — to select Samsonite stores, and get up to 35 percent off Niar and Astra models, while stocks last.

Building on last year’s success, materials from the traded-in luggage will be repurposed into sustainable school chairs through a continuing partnership with Envirotech Philippines, a recycling company specializing in producing products from plastic waste. On its first run, over 1,000 pieces of luggage were melted, molded, pressed and assembled into 120 recycled chars, filling five classrooms in Labo Elementary School in Marinduque.