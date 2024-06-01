From south to south: Naga and Nunungan with traveling thespians

There were too many towns we had to pass and too many unasphalted roads to bear. When we finally arrived in Naga City, which is considered to be Bicol region’s financial, cultural and educational center, I was amazed to see many fresh fruits being sold in the market, as well as the many modern supermarkets and malls (Robinson’s and SM). It was almost lunchtime when we got to an affordable hotel. I was assigned to a female roommate (thanks to my roommate Blarneystine E. Serrano, PSF marketing agent who lives in Cairns, Queensland, Australia) for it reminded me years ago when a female was my roommate in Singapore as a United Nations fellow.

Afterwards, most of the men and women went to a gym to workout as preparation for their performances in the next four days. It has been a regular activity for Philstagers just before a big performance to have a healthy lifestyle.

I took the liberty of roaming around Naga to familiarize myself with what the city can offer to this curious local tourist. I heard about the Museo ni Jesse Robredo that pays tribute to the life of the former Mayor of Naga City and Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government of the Philippines and his lasting legacy of good governance. Located inside the Naga Metropolitan Cathedral is the historic Museo del Seminario Conciliar de Nueva Caceres filled with Catholic Church items and old paintings. For a minimal fee, one gets a glimpse of how it is to live in a cloistered environment, the walls are more than a meter thick and the musty smell gives that old-world vibe.

Then I dared to check the University of Nueva Caceres (UNC) museum, which has been rebuilt by the Ayala/Yuchengco group, the new owners of UNC.

Later, I went to Quince Martires Plaza, a shrine honoring 15 Filipino Katipuneros from Naga who were executed during the Philippine revolt against Spain. It is a circular structure bearing the faces and names of the martyred around the shrine. This place, surrounded by a church and a lot of restaurants, has free WiFi. It is peaceful and quiet, simple yet it attracts people to stay and relax. A tourist may see students here practicing and, of course, you can see couples spending time together. This is also close to Plaza Barlin and Quezon Park.

I happened to pass by the Apag by Lilies on Kamagong Street and it seemed to be a very nice restaurant, which is now a reservation-only restaurant, a home of delicious conversations where flavors tell stories, and each dish is a comforting chapter.

Together with the Philstagers, I attended Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Penafrancia to pray for guidance and strength. It is a huge church with beautiful stained glass windows all over, magnificent altar and nice back altar where one could touch the image of the Virgen.

The following day, all the Philstagers’ performers proceeded to the UNC gym at dawn to make the necessary preparations for the first show would start at 8 a.m. Even before the first show began, it was already filled with thousands of students from various public and private schools in Naga City and Camarines Sur (through the assistance of the Department of Education-Camarines Sur and the Association of Camarines Sur Secondary Schools Administrators) who experienced the thrill of HERO Z, the first-ever zombie historical fiction musical in the country. It is written and directed by Vincent Tañada, and features the music of Pipo Cifra.

Off to Davao City

Hero Z is a musical masterpiece that made our young audiences laugh, cry and scream. It is a musical journey through history and horror, which was observed by the young students this time in Davao City, in Malaybalay (Bukidnon), in Tubod (Davao del Norte) and in Cagayan de Oro as the group made the Mindanao caravan very memorable.

As the group of Philstagers landed in Davao City, they felt excited and energized for the forthcoming days of performances. As expected in the following day, it was a jampacked throng of Generation Z students from different public schools who were educated, entertained and inspired.

In Malaybalay, the group participated shortly in Kaamulanfestival showcasing the unique indigenous culture of Bukidnon and each Philstager really enjoyed for the moment and relaxed away from a very tiring stage performance.

At Nunungan, the group was welcomed by Mayor Marcos Mamay who showed them some scenic spots of majestic Mount Inayawan Range Natural Park that of boasts calm and relaxing views of alluring Nunungan Lake, a place perfect for some water activities like kayaking.

Philstagers hac a day to disconnect from the fast-paced, digital world and experience nature at its very best.