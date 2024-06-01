Foundever wins 2 APAC Stevies for trailblazing workplace programs on diversity, inclusion in Phl

Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, was hailed as a corporate role model and innovative trailblazer for its diversity, equity and inclusion programs. This recognition came in the form of two trophies at the Asia-Pacific Stevies Awards 2024: a Silver Stevie for Innovative Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion and another Silver Stevie for Most Innovative HR Executive of the Year.

With these awards, Foundever once again proves that workplace diversity—including respecting the rights, and ensuring the welfare of employees of all ages, genders and cultural backgrounds--is the way forward for ensuring organizational success in the 21st century and beyond.

The Silver Stevie for Most Innovative HR Executive of the Year was received by Foundever™ in the Philippines’ Human Resources team. The jurors of the Stevie awards cited the HR team for being the driving force for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) among its employees.

The HR team’s DEI initiatives have been a driving force in the significant increase in eNPS (Employee Net Promoter Score): with an eNPS of 20.5 in 2021 rising to an eNPS of 62.6 in 2023. According to one juror at the Stevies, this upswing in eNPS “indicates a strong focus on employee welfare and engagement.”

The jurors also noted that Foundever remained committed to supporting various diversity programs resulting in key achievements that led towards effective DEI and sustainability strategies; advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights; the growth of its Employee Resource Groups for the LGBTQIA+ community, women, people with disabilities and their allies, as well as advocating for and implementing employee welfare policies across the organization.

Speaking on their organization’s victory at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, Willy Lim, VP for HR, Marketing & Talent Acquisition, said that diversity, equity and inclusion for a global organization such as Foundever is a priority.

“Any successful organization, whether it’s a business, a country, or even an empire or a civilization—these can only achieve their highest growth and potential by not only accepting but moreover, promoting, fostering, strengthening, and sustaining diversity, equity, and inclusion in their ranks. Any global company today is composed of a multitude, a vast network of people of diverse ages, genders, languages and cultures.”

Lim added that the two Stevie awards fuel and inspire Foundever in the Philippines to sustain and even further improve its award-winning programs for all its employees.