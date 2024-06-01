Epic Deals at Rustan's End-of-Season Sale!

Get ready to shop till you drop as Rustan's, the premier shopping destination in the Philippines, kicks off its highly anticipated End of Season Sale! Starting 31 May and running through 16 June, Rustan’s promises unbeatable deals both in-store and online. This year's sale is bigger and better than ever with discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of select brands across all categories.

Rustan's is more than just a place to shop–it’s a lifestyle destination. Known for its unparalleled selection of high-quality products and exceptional customer service, Rustan's ensures a shopping experience like no other and this year’s End of Season Sale is your opportunity to indulge in luxury that’s within reach.

Shop the Best of Both Worlds

Rustan's makes it even easier for you to snag fantastic finds with options to shop both in-store and online. Visit their beautifully curated stores to experience the luxury and ambiance that Rustan's is known for, shop 24/7 online at Rustans.com, or from the comfort of your own home through your favorite Personal Shopper on Call. Either way, you can access the same great deals and exclusive offers.

Whether you're revamping your wardrobe, sprucing up your home, or stocking up on beauty essentials, it's the perfect time to score those coveted items you've been eyeing all season.

Fashion Finds for All

Dive into Rustan's extensive selection of men’s and women’s fashion, featuring top brands that cater to every style. From sleek suits and casual wear for men to chic dresses and statement pieces for women, the options are endless. Look out for must-have items from renowned labels such as Pedro Del Hierro, and North Sails for men, and Black Halo, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, and Damiani for women.

Redefining Home Elegance

Transform your living space with exquisite home decor and essentials from Bugatti, Lladro, and Swarovski, and enjoy special discounts that you just have to grab. Whether you're looking for luxurious bedding, elegant dinnerware, or stylish furniture, Rustan's Home section offers something for every taste.

Playtime Paradise

Create memorable moments and inspire creativity and learning for children of all ages at their kids' section. From adorable clothing to fun toys, there’s something to make every kid’s–or even kids at heart’s–day special. Enjoy great deals on beloved brands such as Lego, Little Tikes, and Melissa & Doug and keep your kids entertained all summer long and bring home the joy of play.

Beauty Glow Up

Pamper yourself with the finest beauty products and fragrances from the world’s leading makeup and skincare brands. With incredible offers on your favorite makeup, skincare and fragrance, and many more, it’s the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine. Stock up on beauty essentials or discover new faves with incredible offers from brands like L'Occitane, Mario Badescu, Malin+Goetz, Sisley, Stila, Grown Alchemist, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Neal's Yard Remedies, and Jane Iredale.

Mark your calendars and set your reminders—Rustan's End of Season Sale starts on May 31 and will only be up until June 16. Whether you choose to visit in-store, shop online, or via your Personal Shopper on Call, be prepared for a shopping experience like no other. It's the shopping event of the year that promises fantastic savings and unforgettable finds. Hurry, because these deals won’t last long!

Join the excitement and make the most of this spectacular sale. See you at Rustan's!