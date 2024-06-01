ELISE JOSON REVEALS PROUD MOMENT FOR McCOY DE LEON IN ‘BATANG QUIAPO’

As a partner to McCoy, Elise said she’s proud of De Leon’s acting performance and development, especially in Batang Quiapo where she see how de Leon proved himself as an actor.

“Napag-uusapan namin ‘yung ganun and it helps us both, minsan nag-ask ako sa kaniya like anong ginawa mo doon, paano mo ginawa ‘yun tapos talagang nakaka bilib rin as me as an audience, (We discuss a scene and it heps us both. Sometimes I ask what motivated him to do what he did and it impresses me),” she added.

The NewMoon brand endorser also revealed that one secret of their stable relationship is keeping most of it in private and away from social media.

“Okay, naman po. We want to keep our private life private, what you see is what we just want to share,” she said.

As for taking the relationship to the next level, Elise has this to say.

“I think its gonna come when the timing is right, pinag-pipray ko po na ngayon, masunod ang tamang pagkakataon at tamang time, (it will come at the right time, I pray for it),” she explains.

De Leon and Joson first met as housemates in the “Lucky 7” edition of Pinoy Big Brother in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called “McLisse.”

They later became a couple in real life. The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.

In Films, Elise is part of successful projects : She’s Dating the Gangster; Everyday I Love You; The More the Merrier and Mallari.