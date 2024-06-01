DMW vows support on OFWs in Brunei death row

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday assured two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on death row in Brunei of the Philippine government's continuing support for them.

DMW Hans Leo Cacdac reported to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he was able to meet and visit OFWs Edgar Puzon and Cyrile Tagapan last Wednesday morning, 29 May, at the Maraburong Prison Facility 1 in Keriam, Tutong District in Brunei Darussalam.

"I conveyed the message of the President to our two kababayans of his support and continuing prayers for them," Cacdac said.

"Both expressed their deepest thanks to the President," he added.

Puzon was convicted for the murder of a fellow OFW in 2005, while Tagapan has been serving his sentence since 2016 for the murder of a Bruneian national, and for arson and theft.

Puzon's sentence, however, was commuted to life imprisonment.

Cacdac shared that Puzon hopes to be granted early release as he turns 70 in January next year.

The DMW provided financial assistance to both Puzon and Tagapan from the Department's Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan, or AKSYON Fund for the hiring of a lawyer to file their pleas for pardon and clemency from His Majesty The Sultan of Brunei.

During the prison visit, Cacdac was joined by Attorney Czar Calabazaron, the only Filipino practicing lawyer in Brunei from Rudi Lee, Annie Kon & Associates.

Calabarzon's firm had already filed the pleas for clemency of Puzon and Tagapan with the Attorney General's Chambers and the Privy Council of the Prime Minister's Office.

The DMW also helped fund Puzon's daughter's compassionate visit in February this year.

Cacdac assured Puzon that the department would support future compassionate visits as well.

The DMW is facilitating a similar compassionate visit in early June for OFW Tagapan by his sister and two minor children.

The DMW and its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), funded and will continue to shoulder all expenses for the compassionate visits of the two OFWs' families and relatives.

Cacdac instructed the DMW's Overseas Workers Welfare Officers and Migrant Workers' Offices and OWWA Administrator Arnel Ignacio to continue supporting and assisting the two OFWs, including regular visits.

He emphasized that "This is the time when they need us most, when we should be on and by their side."

He expressed his gratitude to the Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Acting Director of Brunei Prisons, the Prime Minister's Office Deputy Permanent Secretary for Security and Welfare, and the Management of Maraburong Prison Facility for making his visit of the two OFW detainees possible despite short notice.

Cacdac also said the visit would not have been possible without the representations made by Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Enrique Manalo and Ambassador Marilyn Jocelyn Tirol-Ignacio with Brunei government officials.

Cacdac was part of the President's delegation during the Chief Executive's two-day state visit to Brunei Darussalam from 28 to 29.