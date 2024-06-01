Digital upgrade fuels Cebu CFI

The Cebu CFI Community Cooperative highlighted the key features and benefits of membership in the organization at the 8th Asian Innovation Forum (AIF) hosted by DAILY TRIBUNE.

During the 8th AIF, Kevin Alejar, communications head for Luzon of Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, stressed the benefits of choosing a digital cooperative.

Among these are the easy availment of loan programs, easy repayment, real time view of account details and history, and being safe and secure.

The loans offered by Cebu CFI are micro-lending programs where members could borrow up to P500,000.

Salary loans, for members whose agency office has an existing memorandum of agreement with CFI Cooperative, made be paid through salary deduction.

Health borrowings

A separate loan option is a health loan, a program solely funded by contributions of members of the cooperative.

For P520 per month, members could receive coverage of up to P100,000 for medical and P50,000 for life insurance.

Housing loans, meanwhile, are for low-cost but quality housing. Members could borrow up to P10 million at a low-interest rate and payment is up to 20 years for construction purposes.

“Recognized po kami ng gobyerno (We are recognized by the government) under the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), recognized po within our nation kaya’t sigurado pong safe na safe kayo samin (so you can be sure you’re safe with us),” Alejar said.

Aside from loans, Cebu CFI also offers investments.