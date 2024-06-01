DA-NDA cites World Milk Day gains

The Department of Agriculture’s (DA) National Dairy Authority (NDA) hosted its inaugural Dairy Fair on over the weekend at the Bureau of Animal Industry Grounds in Quezon City, coinciding with World Milk Day.

The event featured seven NDA-assisted cooperatives from North and South Luzon.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu-Laurel, Jr., through a speech delivered by Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Victor B. Savellano, highlighted the NDA’s accomplishments for 2023.

NDA-assisted farms and processing plants have produced 28.86 million liters of milk, significantly boosting the incomes of small-scale dairy farmers (those with five cows or fewer). Their daily earnings rose from P478 to P620, surpassing the national minimum wage.

The NDA noted its achievements as follows: An 11 percent increase in total herd size; a 12 percent increase in the number of animals in the milking line;

A 35 percent increase in the number of pregnant animals; and a 15 percent increase in the number of calves produced.

Secretary Tiu-Laurel said the positive trends indicated substantial growth in the dairy industry. He emphasized the NDA’s commitment to further advance herd size, milk production, and the establishment of quality, strategic farms.