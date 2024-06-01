Chinese nationals accused of theft

BAGUIO CITY — While their government insists on its claims on the West Philippine Sea, three Chinese nationals are in the hot seat for selling what is not their own in Baguio City.

Three students from China will be facing criminal charges as their landlord complained that they sold the sala set of the apartment unit they are renting at Lower Brookside, Baguio City. The landlord will be filing theft against the Chinese who claimed that they have permission from the previous owner of the said apartment to sell the items.

The Chinese were identified by the police as Chen Lijun, aged 27; Zhang Xiaotao, 25 and Shen Yangchen, 22.

Based on the Baguio Police report, one of the tenants informed the landlord that the Chinese students were bringing out the sala set and was believed to have sold them to someone else. The complainant then confronted the foreigners on the incident.

The Chinese insisted that they have an agreement with the former owner of the apartment that they can sell the items inside their apartment. The landlord told the three that their so-called agreement cannot be verified and cannot be recognized as the apartment is now owned by them (the landlord).

The Chinese nationals still insist that they will sell the rest of the items in the apartment. The complainant is firm in pursuing the charges against the foreigners.