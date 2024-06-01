Cebu political leaders resign from PDP

CEBU — In what was seen as a realignment ahead of the coming senatorial and local elections next year, political stalwarts that include Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan have resigned from Duterte-led Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipino (PDP) the erstwhile dominant political party at the time of the former Davao strongman.

Garcia was the first to resign as member, followed by Cortes.

“This is just about whether I should continue to stay in a party where the Vice President for the Visayas, suspended Mayor Michael Rama, has instituted an action inimical to myself and my continued service as Governor because he has asked for my suspension,” Garcia said.

In her resignation letter addressed to PDP president and Palawan Congressman Jose Alvarez, the Cebu governor said the action of a party member and suspended Cebu City Mayor Rama in filing a complaint before the Office of the President and praying for her suspension has created an “irreconcilable conflict” that has made her “continued association with the party untenable.”

“I have tried to look for all reasons to stay, but it has really become untenable. It really also goes against my own principles and convictions. I do not do that against a fellow partymate. We believed in the same principles. We should have upheld the unity of the party, especially when I have not committed anything illegal,” she stressed.

In his fb post, Rama wrote: “OMG!!!! Goodness gracious! I was shocked to see the resignation letter of a person I highly doubt fits the title honorable. True or what, I heard that it was a day after Malacañang ordered her to submit an Answer to the Administrative Complaint regarding her interference in the Affairs of Cebu City, she had the temerity of resigning as a member of PDP but without using my name in vain. Her loyalty to PDP (I doubt if she had) was long gone even before our recent conflict and that is public knowledge. That resignation letter was simply not truthful.”

In hindsight, this person never really had any record of having steady political principles. What she stands for is up for us to guess as from time to time that changes. She did not have a steady political compass,” Rama stressed.

“This decision stems from my own desire to continue the unity forged under Governor Gwen Garcia and maintain Mandaue under the banner of One Cebu,” Mayor Cortes said.

“As the mayor of Mandaue City, my priority is to align with initiatives that promote and serve our community›s best interests,” he added.

However, “after careful consideration, I have made this difficult decision to resign because I believe it is in the best interests of Lapu-Lapu City to maintain unity with the tri-cities and the Province of Cebu. Although Lapu-Lapu City is highly urbanized, we are inter-dependent and inter-connected as One Cebu Island, thus, I firmly believe that we must work harmoniously and strengthen our relationship with our neighboring local government units,” ayor Chan said.

Cebu political analysts pointed out that political realignment is due as the upcoming May 2025 election nears and the filing of certificate of candidacies by October this year.

Most likely, One Cebu political party will align with Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s political party.