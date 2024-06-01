CdO has 3,088 new scholars

CAGAYAN de Oro City — The city scholarships office announced on Friday the additional 3,088 students for scholarship for the the school year 2024 to 2025.

Earlier, the city government opened a medical and law scholarship program to respond to the needs of medical workers in the city-run hospitals and health centers and lawyers to provide free legal assistance to the poor residents in the city.

Cagayan de Oro (CdO) Medical Scholarship Program aims to respond to the emerging need of medical professionals in the city and to provide homegrown personnel to LGU-run hospitals.

MSP graduates are expected to provide quality medical care to underserved, and marginalized sectors of the City while the LGU-CDO Law Scholarship Program (LSP) will address the need for law professionals who can provide legal assistance to underprivileged residents of Cagayan de Oro and extend years of service to the City Government by providing legal aid, and legal education in the communities.

Applicants for the city scholarship must be Filipino citizens, permanent residents of Cagayan de Oro, must be pursuing an undergraduate degree on full-time basis and must be a graduate of Senior High School.

All scholars enjoy the privilege of free tuition and matriculation, and a monthly stipend. Also, scholars will go through four (4) formation levels under the Iskolar Leaders Academy. The academy is designed to cater to year-level appropriate interventions to help sustain students in the program.