Bong Go highlights role of cooperatives in empowering communities

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go emphasized the crucial role of cooperatives in communities during the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program spearheaded by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) with the support of the senator on Thursday, 30 May.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, Senator Go emphasized the significance of government support for cooperatives' growth and development. He highlighted the need for sustained assistance to ensure the prosperity and resilience of these cooperative organizations.

“Mga minamahal kong kababayan, magandang araw po sa inyong lahat. Isang malaking karangalan maka bigay ng mensahe sa inyo ngayon, hindi lang bilang isang senador, kundi bilang isang kaibigan na nagpapahalaga sa ating mga kooperatiba at sa ating matatag na komunidad,” said Go in his video message.

He noted that the cooperative model is especially significant in areas facing geographical and economic hardships, where collective efforts can make a substantial difference.

In the 2024 budget, Go advocated for increased funding for the Cooperative Development Authority Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives. This includes financial assistance of PhP 50,000 per micro or small cooperative under the Malasakit Sa Kooperatiba Program.

Senator Go has been a staunch advocate for cooperative development. He is the co-author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11502, or the National Cooperative Month Act, which designates October as the National Cooperative Month each year. Additionally, he co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11535, a law mandating the appointment of a Cooperatives Development Officer at the municipal, city, and provincial levels.

In coordination with Governor Humerlito "Bonz" Dolor, Mayor Leo G. Cusi, Go likewise thanked the cooperatives for their indispensable support to their communities. He expressed his hope that the financial support provided would further empower these communities, making them stronger and more self-reliant.

Go's Malasakit Team also extended additional aid to 216 cooperative members, such as food packs, calendars, ballers, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select recipients were also given shoes, a bicycle, and a mobile phone.

Concluding his remarks, Senator Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting cooperatives, underscoring their potential to create opportunities and improve the quality of life in communities across the country.

“Magkaisa tayo sa layuning ito, hindi lamang para sa ating sariling kapakanan kundi para sa kabutihan ng mas nakararami. Maraming salamat po sa inyong walang sawang suporta at tiwala. Patuloy tayong magtulungan at magmalasakit para sa mas magandang kinabukasan ng ating mga komunidad,” he said.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.