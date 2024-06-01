Bong Go assists thousand displaced workers in Caloocan City

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, often called "Mr. Malasakit," demonstrated his commitment to his compassionate brand of public service by providing much-needed support to displaced workers in Caloocan City on Thursday, 30 May.

This visit followed a similar effort earlier in the day in Quezon City, underscoring his dedication to supporting the Filipino workforce.

Before arriving at the relief venue, Senator Go took a moment to connect with local youths playing basketball on the streets. Noticing that some children were playing without footwear, he joined the game and later provided them with new basketballs and shoes.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Go expressed his delight at seeing children engage in sports, aligning with his advocacy to "get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit."

In the same area, Senator Go also extended a helping hand to a child named John Cedric Mentiza, who suffers from Hirschsprung disease. He assured the child's mother that the Malasakit Center at the Philippine Children's Medical Center would provide the necessary medical support to aid in the expenses towards the child's recovery.

The day's highlight was the relief operation at Cielito Homeowners Covered Court, where Senator Go assisted 1,000 displaced workers. The beneficiaries received grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, watches, shoes, and mobile phones.

The senator then expressed his gratitude to the local officials, including Congressman Oca Malapitan, Mayor Along Malapitan, and Vice Mayor Karina Teh, among others, for their unwavering dedication to meeting the needs of their community.

Senator Go also thanked the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as its representatives oriented the qualified individuals for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“Paulit ulit kong sinasabi ito tuwing merong programang TUPAD dito sa lungsod ng Caloocan. Ito po ang aking pinaka paboritong programa ng ating pamahalaang nasyonal. Dahil sa programa ng DOLE na TUPAD, nabibigyan ng pagkakataon ang ating mamamayan na tumulong sa ating pamahalaan, at gayundin ang pamahaalan, nagkakaroon din ng pagkakataon na tumulong sa ating mamamayan. Ito po ay hindi ayuda. Dahil ang kikitain niyo dito ay pinaghirapan at pagpapawisan ninyo,” Mayor Malapitan mentioned.

The mayor also expressed his gratitude towards the senator for the support he has given, saying, “Salamat sa ating butihing senador na walang sawang tumutulong sa atin dito sa Caloocan, Senator Bong Go.

In his speech, Senator Go highlighted the importance of government support in ensuring that every Filipino has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. His actions on this day in Caloocan and Quezon City were a testament to his enduring commitment to compassion and public service.

Furthermore, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go underscored the importance of having a healthy lifestyle. He then offered to assist anyone who may have troubles with their health, and he encouraged them to seek assistance from the Malasakit Center located at Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in the city.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. It aims to provide convenient assistance to poor and indigent patients by putting together all relevant agencies that offer medical assistance programs in one office.

Since it was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored, the program has helped approximately ten million Filipinos and established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also extended his support to several infrastructure initiatives in Caloocan City to help boost its economic growth, such as constructing multipurpose buildings and flood control structures. He also supported the acquisition of two multipurpose cabs.

“Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Trabaho ko po yan. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” expressed Go.

“Hinding-hindi ko yan sasayangin, ang ibinigay ninyong pagkakataon. Iyan po ang pwede kong ialay sa Pilipino, ang kasipagan ko po sa pagtatrabaho. Wala akong piling araw, Lunes hanggang Linggo magseserbisyo ako. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na makitang ngumingiti ang mga kababayan ko na nakakatanggap ng kahit maliit na tulong kaya ang bisyo ko talaga ay ang magserbisyo,” the senator concluded.