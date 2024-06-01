LATEST

BON APPETIT, MANILA!

Cultural attaché Martin Macalintal of the French Embassy opens "Goût de France" at Ayala Triangle Gardens along Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, featuring chefs from participating establishments serving French cuisine starting 1 June, Saturday. "Goût de France", organized by the French Embassy in the Philippines and Micronesia, along with Ayala Land, among other sponsors on 1 and 2 June will feature French staples including baguette sandwiches, crêpes, pastries and the like, along with coffee, liqueurs, wines, and other beverages, with chefs and apprentices from Enderun Ecole Ducasse Manila conducting cooking demonstrations. On Sunday, 2 June, bikers and runners, in connection with car-free Sundays, will get a taste of coffee and croissants, with a traditional race of servers bearing trays to entertain visitors at the French Market. Goût de France was introduced in 2015 by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with chef Alain Ducasse to introduce a taste of France’s famed cuisine to the world. The celebration here in Manila this year has some 20 French restaurants and major hotels participating, with a special Goût de France menu for the whole week until 9 June. There will also be a dégustation or tasting of wines coordinated by the French Chamber of Commerce from the Maison Bukana on 13 June at the Marketplace Supermarket in EDSA Shangri-la Plaza in Mandaluyong.