B.League vets stay patient

It won’t be long until the Japan-based Filipino basketball players will get new teams in the B.League.

Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes), Thirdy Ravena (San-en NeoPhoenix), Kai Sotto (Yokohama B-Corsairs), Matthew Wright (Kyoto Hannaryz) and AJ Edu (Toyama Grouses) finished their contracts with their respective teams this season.

Even former Ryukyu Kings player Carl Tamayo is testing the waters on potential suitors not only from Japan but also in South Korea while Ray Parks is negotiating with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins for an extension.

“I think everybody is just waiting for a good offer,” the DAILY TRIBUNE source said.

“(Carl) is just deciding from all the offers.”

The Filipino basketball players have already built a reputation in the B.League as one the best Asian imports in the league.

Thirdy Ravena was recently named as the Impressive Asian Player of the Year award for this season after leading the NeoPhoenix to the quarterfinal and averaged 12.6 points this year.

Ravena, who became the first Asian Player Quota of the B.League, vows to be in Japan for next season.

“I’d like to thank the B.League for giving me this award. I want to thank my family for supporting me all throughout my life. I’d like to thank my team, my club, for the trust and the relationship we’ve had these last four years,” Ravena said during the awarding ceremony.

“To all of our fans, the B.League fans, thank you for your support. I hope you guys continue to support your teams. We’ll see you next season,” he added.

Player agent Marvin Espiritu echoed the source’s claim as he believes the Filipinos abroad have established themselves as household names in the B.League for teams to get interested in.

“Well, the names that we read that tested the market are established players in the B.League already. The likelihood of them getting other offers from other teams is high,” Espiritu said.

“It’s a normal thing that happens in every league.”