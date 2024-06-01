Bates rises to occasion

Rookie Brandon Bates stood tall in the most important game in Meralco’s drive for a historic first-ever Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup finals appearance.

In a no-tomorrow Game 7 of the semifinals against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, the young center played a pivotal role in securing the Bolts’ championship ticket for the right to challenge defending champion San Miguel Beer.

Bates displayed his defensive prowess with a career-high six shot blocks and 13 rebounds in Meralco’s 78-69 win to close the best-of-seven series Friday night at the FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas.

“Coach Nenad (Vucinic) said some things in the dugout and I think Brandon responded very well,” Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said.

The 6-foot-8 Bates added six points to help the franchise reach an all-Filipino conference finals for the first time since joining the league in 2010 by completing a come-from-behind series win over the same squad that has beaten Meralco in their previous six playoffs meetings.

Maligned by naysayers for his lack of offense, Bates compensated for his limited scoring contribution with his solid offensive presence especially against Gin Kings’ gunner Christian Standhardinger.

Bates gave Standhardinger a hard time finding his shooting rhythm as he shot 6-of-17 from the field for 16 points.

“I had six blocks? That’s great I felt vindicated,” Bates told reporters after the Bolts’ third straight win on the road.

“I think a lot of people see me as useless especially offensively. It’s that I was able to prove my worth,” the De La Salle University product added.

But Trillo never doubted the Filipino-Australian, who was picked eighth overall in the last PBA Draft.

“I said it before the series, Brandon will be big for us, because Raymond (Almazan) is doing his share, Kyle (Pascual) is doing his share, (as well as) Norbert (Torres),” the mentor said.

“I’m sure these guys appreciate the things that Brandon