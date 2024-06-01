Adamson, Tay Tung gun for ‘Q’ slots

Adamson University and Bacolod Tay Tung seek to stay undefeated as they shoot for quarterfinals seats in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League on Sunday at the Adamson University gym.

The reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champions Lady Baby Falcons rekindle their rivalry against National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) at 4 p.m. at the venue’s main court in a rematch of their Season 86 finals showdown.

Behind the consistent production of UAAP Most Valuable Player and skipper Shaina Nitura, Adamson hurdled its first two opponents to take the solo lead in Pool D.

But the Lady Baby Falcons are in for a tough grind against the Lady Bullpups, who are coming off a 25-14, 25-9, demolition of Holy Rosary College last Friday.

All eyes will be on Carlyn Tizon and Celine Marsh, who did most of the damage in NUNS’ debut, as they try to score revenge against the familiar foes that kicked them off the UAAP throne.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts aim for a spot in the knockout round at 4 p.m. in a Pool C clash against University of Perpetual Help in Court 2.

The inaugural edition’s third-placer is coming off a two-day rest after eking out back-to-back come-from-behind three-set victories over University of Santo Tomas and Kings’ Montessori School.

With their backs against the wall, the Junior Lady Altas, who dropped a three-setter against UST last Friday, fight to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

In other pairings at the main court, Far Eastern University-Diliman and Arellano University battle for the solo lead in Pool B in the 10 a.m. curtain-raiser.

The Lady Baby Tamaraws opened their campaign with a quick work of 2023 SGVIL runner-up Naga College Foundation, 25-15, 25-13, Friday to tie the Lady Braves.

Chiang Kai-shek High School (1-1) and Bethel Academy (1-1) square off at 12 p.m. followed by another Pool A battle between rebound-seeking defending champion California Academy (0-1) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (1-1) at 2 p.m.