A new role for Ai-Ai de las Alas: COO

Comedy and Concert Queen Ai-ai delas Alas gave update in our online interview that she resigned as the artistic director of an elderly care facility in San Francisco, California. The actress revealed that she has opted to switch her focus to a new business and to once again face her career in show business.

Ai-ai also said that she has learned a lot in being the head of an elderly care facility and shared her take on the importance of loving our parents.

“Two years pa lang naman akong artistic director ng facility, pero sila yung ‘Sana huwag ka munang umalis. Sana bumalik ka.” she said “Kailangan nating lalong mahalin ang ating mga magulang. Na habang tumatanda sila, alagaan natin. Kasi nakikita ko, ang matatanda dun, hindi sila binibisita ng pamilya nila (it’s been two years and most of them are requesting for me to continue my stay in the facility. Let us always remember and love our elderly),” she said.

Meanwhile Ai-ai also revealed that she is now COO for MC aesthetics International, an international beauty brand. The Lady Comedian is all excited to start this new chapter in her life.

“Baka ito ang plan ni Lord sa akin, so let it be, (maybe this is the Lords plan),” she said.

MC Aesthetics International is owned by Marlou Colina, Dubbed Hollywood’s “Beauty Royalty,” Cosmetic Nurse and Hair Expert Marlou “MC” Colina finally opens his very own hair salon and med spa at the Market Street in the most affluent location of The Woodlands Texas.

Marlou said he believes in Ai-ai’s experience and dedication.

“Ganito ang nangyari, matagal ko na siyang kaibigan. Unang-una po, kapag kinuha mo ang isang Ai-ai Delas Alas, ang endorsement po niya kundi milyun-milyon hindi thousands. She is one the Philippine’s biggest superstars, alam natin ‘yan. Noong dumating siya sa Amerika, magkaibigan lang talaga kami. Lagi lang, ‘MC, kailangan ko ng makeup.’ Minsan, sinasabi ko ‘Ms. Ai, may product ako.’ ‘Naku, huwag mo na akong ganyan, hindi ako pwede Riyan (I believe that Ai-ai can do more, she is a big name in the entertainment scene, we are good friends and I know she can do well) ,” he revealed.