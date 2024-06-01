67-year-old grad wants to be journalist

Lolita Escal, a 67-year-old woman from Angono, Rizal who graduated from Senior High School (Grade 12) wants to become a journalist and she is determined to achieve her goal.

Moments after taking center stage at the Angono National High School where she spent years to finish high school, a requirement so she could enroll at the University of Rizal System where she hopes to earn a degree in journalism, Nanay Lolita, as she was called by her classmates, said that it’s never too late for anyone to obtain a college degree.

“Until I can manage it,” a visibly fulfilled Nanay Lolita said.

As she slowly walked up the aisle, Nanay Lolita recalled the howling cheers of over 1,700 graduates as parents, teachers, and guests were wowed by what they aptly referred to as her sheer determination worthy of emulation.

Asked what kept her from pursuing a formal education during her younger years, Nanay Lolita said that poverty struck their family. She added that her parents could hardly earn enough.

Aside from the diploma, Nanay Lolita also received a certificate of recognition from the school.

According to her classmates, Nanay Lolita, who resides in Barangay San Isidro, seldomly missed a school day and actively participated in class.

According to Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon, Nanay Lolita is an inspiration, for which the local government intends to make her a role model if only to convince people beyond their 20s to reconsider going back to school.