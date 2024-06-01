100 missiles, drones attack Ukraine

KYIV (AFP) — Russia fired a combined 100 missiles and drones at Ukraine overnight, in a barrage that targeted energy sites across the country, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

“The enemy launched 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack drones,” Ukraine’s air force said, adding that it shot down 35 of the missiles and all but one of the drones.

Two thermal power plants were damaged in the attack, the DTEK operator said, without specifying where they were located.

It was the sixth major attack on DTEK thermal power plants since mid-March, it added.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had targeted sites in five regions — Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zaporizhzhia — stretching from near the eastern frontlines to Ukraine’s west, which borders the European Union.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Singapore to address a major security forum, the organizers told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Saturday, as he seeks to rally support for Kyiv while a Russian offensive gains ground.

Zelensky will speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said, telling AFP that Zelensky would appear in person.