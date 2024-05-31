Transport misconduct threatens Puerto tourism

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The local tourism office here is stepping up its call to the city’s transport operators, particularly urging tricycle and taxi drivers to stop overcharging tourists.

This plea comes from Demetrio Alvior Jr., head of the City Tourism Department (CTD), who is concerned about the negative impact these practices may have on the city’s tourism.

Alvior said complaints about overcharging have become all too common, occurring on a weekly basis.

“We often hear from tourists about exorbitant rates — from the airport to places like Kinabuch and Princesa Garden, where they’re charged as much as P300 and P1,000. And when a foreigner takes a city tour, some drivers charge them $100 per person. This isn’t the way to treat our visitors if we want them to return,” he said Thursday, 30 May.

Alvior recounted a particular incident involving a teacher who organized a large convention with 8,000 participants, only to be overcharged by a tricycle driver. These types of experiences, he warns, might not only discourage tourists from returning but also dissuade others based on negative word-of-mouth.

Misconduct has also surfaced during events like Balikatan, where tricycles have been banned from hotel areas due to inappropriate activities, including unsettling transactions that compromise the city’s image.

Alvior further highlighted problems with taxis, where drivers often bypass the meter to negotiate higher fares, starting from P250 and potentially rising much higher for longer distances.

“We’re portraying ourselves poorly to them. Hopefully, they’ll cooperate and not become greedy, not resorting to being greedy, wanting a one-time, big-time gain,” he said.

Addressing these issues, Alvior is taking steps to bring these concerns to the City Council, focusing especially on the blue and white tricycles that have been resistant to following fair pricing policies. He notes that the tricycles with floral decorations, which are under direct supervision of the CTD, typically comply better with the rules.

In addition, he said he has reported the taxi issues to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, emphasizing the need for stricter regulation to protect the integrity of Puerto Princesa as a welcoming destination for tourists and to support the livelihood of the city’s honest drivers.