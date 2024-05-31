Top 3 tech toys heat up 2024

1. Folding phones make a grand reappearance.

Remember the foldable phone flops of the past? Well, they’re back, and this time, they’re better. Leading the pack is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Unfold its massive screen to experience tablet-like productivity, then fold it shut for a compact, phone-sized powerhouse. Improved hinge technology and a refined design make this foldable phone a true contender.

2. VR goes mainstream with affordable headsets.

Virtual reality is no longer confined to expensive arcades. The Meta Quest 3 VR headset offers a gateway to immersive gaming, fitness experiences, and even virtual travel, all at a surprisingly accessible price point. With its wireless design and user-friendly interface, the Quest 3 is making VR accessible to a wider audience than ever before.

3. The Rise of the AI Assistant Display.

Smart speakers are so yesterday. Smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show 15 are taking over kitchens and living rooms. This wall-mounted device boasts a large touchscreen display alongside a powerful speaker. Use it for video calls, follow recipes with step-by-step visuals, or simply control your smart home devices with voice commands. The Echo Show 15 seamlessly integrates technology into your daily life, making it a true game-changer.

These folks are just a few of the hottest tech gadgets capturing consumer attention.