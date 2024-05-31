Smile, world!

FujiFilm Philippines, a leading provider of innovative imaging and healthcare solutions, has partnered with the government of Makati to provide free, high-quality diagnostic services to residents through its weekly caravan in various barangays.

Masahiro Uehara, president of FujiFilm Philippines, said that through this partnership, the company is reinforcing its commitment to improving access to essential healthcare services for communities in Makati:

“We believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their socioeconomic background. By collaborating with Makati, we can reach more individuals and provide them with the diagnostic services they need to maintain their health and well-being.”

The weekly Makati Lingkod Bayan Caravan provides residents with a wide range of diagnostic services, including general check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar screening, and consultations with healthcare professionals.

FujiFilm Philippines started offering Makati residents free ultrasound services on 20 April. The company continues to set up booths every week in barangays where the Makati Lingkod Bayan Caravan is held to augment health services provided by the Makati Health Department and the Ospital ng Makati.

FujiFilm Philippines utilizes the Arietta series machine for general ultrasound to diagnose residents’ medical conditions. This initiative not only assists in early detection but also encourages the public to take proactive steps toward managing their health.

The company will also bring its flagship product, the FDR Xair, a portable X-ray device that can help local healthcare providers screen for tuberculosis in the succeeding caravans.

Weighing only 3.5 kilograms, the FDR Xair is highly portable and can function without electricity for hours. It provides a much-needed screening solution at any given point in time and can be used in various medical treatment settings, such as patients’ homes, isolation wards and remote areas.

Aside from free diagnostic tests, FujiFilm Philippines also provides free photography training and a pop-up studio with free photo printing to residents to foster creativity and offer new opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Uehara said Makati’s initiative to bring health services closer to residents aligns with Fujifilm’s purpose to bring more smiles to Filipinos. The company continues to collaborate with governments, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector to address healthcare challenges.

Makati is the second local government unit in the country to partner with FujiFilm Philippines after its successful medical mission and TB screening program in Majayjay, Laguna, last year.

The free ultrasound and x-ray program for Makati residents will run until November.

In its 90th anniversary, FujiFilm underscores the company’s commitment to bring diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people together to change the world. Whether enhancing medical diagnostics, optimizing manufacturing processes, or advancing environmental sustainability, Fujifilm remains steadfast in its mission to build a brighter, healthier future for all.