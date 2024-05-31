Smart users get phone protection

Mobile firm Smart Communication’s 55 million subscribers will have their phone units insured through a partnership between Smart and insurance technology firm Igloo.

In a statement, Roberto Vea, commercial lead at Igloo Philippines, said the partnership not only extends Smart’s commitment to enhancing customer experience but also highlights Igloo’s mission to provide as many avenues to device protection as possible for Filipinos, especially with the country being one of the global social media capitals.

“In the Philippines, 84.4 percent of the population own smartphones, and individuals spend nearly four hours daily on social media, well above the global average of two and a half hours. As a highly connected and social nation, the importance of these devices for communication, productivity, and entertainment is undeniable,” Vea added.

“Recognizing the essential role of these devices and the need to safeguard them, Igloo has partnered with Smart to introduce phone protection plans, providing our customers with peace of mind,” he stressed.

With the said plan, Smart subscribers gain exclusive access to Phone Protect where they can purchase a phone protection plan with their preferred coverage and duration.

Coverage includes liquid damage

Further, it offers subscribers protection against accidental and liquid damage and includes professional repair and service at authorized centers for the basic tier and additional protection against losses due to theft and robbery for the plus tier.

Plans start as low as P125 for one-year coverage and is one of the most affordable and comprehensive gadget care products available in the market.

Moreover, the insurance plan seamlessly integrates into the checkout process, allowing customers to review the plan details, associated premium, and terms and conditions before finalizing payment. This transparency ensures customers have a clear understanding of the additional cost and the benefits it adds to their transaction, enhancing their overall experience.

“We’re excited to expand access to device protection products with Smart, as it aligns with our goal to democratize and enhance the experience of protecting your devices. We’ve worked to make every aspect — from customer experience to pricing, coverage, purchase, and claims — easy and convenient. Partnering with Smart allows us to reach the widest possible audience,” Vea explained.

Igloo and its partners’ gadget protection and cracked screen protection products have become some of the most popular segments in the country, with over 15.8 million policies sold through various distribution platforms since January 2023.

From consumer finance to e-commerce, Igloo has been working to provide insurance to various sectors in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

One of its most recent partnerships with Skyro and Salmon provided protection access to the underbanked segment, many of whom rely on digital lending companies for installment purchases.

Igloo’s collaboration with Smart and other partners is part of its mission to expand its reach across Southeast Asia and provide innovative insurance solutions to nearly 700 million people in the region.