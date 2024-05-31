SC drafting rules on Filipino sign language

A committee was formed by the Supreme Court (SC) to draft the first-ever rules on Filipino sign language a significant move towards advancing access to justice under its Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI).

Aligned with the State policy to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons with disabilities, Republic Act (RA) 11106, or the Filipino Sign Language Act, mandates the Judiciary to craft rules guaranteeing equal access to justice for the deaf and facilitate their meaningful participation in legal proceedings.

The move is in consonance with the provisions of RA 11106, the Supreme Court is spearheading the initiative to ascertain the availability of qualified sign language interpreters in all proceedings involving the deaf and hard-of-hearing Filipinos and to draft comprehensive rules in support thereof.

The technical working group, chaired by Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao on 27 May 2024, convened its inaugural meeting at the Supreme Court Session Hall, where the TWG members shared their insights, comments, and suggestions to refine and enhance the proposed Rules.

Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez attended the pilot meeting as the TWG’s Vice chairperson.