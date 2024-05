Analy Labor

QC LAY-BY INSPECTION

LOOK: Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman, Atty. Don Artes, together with 1-Rider Party-list Representatives Bonifacio Bosita and Rodge Gutierrez, and Angkas CEO George Royeca, inspected the motorcycle lay-by under the Quezon Avenue flyover to ensure its readiness for riders seeking shelter during heavy downpours with the onset of the rainy season on Friday, 31 May 2024 along EDSA-Quezon Avenue area in Quezon City. | via Analy Labor