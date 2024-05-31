Phl, US express concern over China's detention plan — AFP chief

SINGAPORE — Both the Philippines and the US expressed their concern about China's plan to detain foreigners who are "trespassing" in the South China Sea, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Romeo Brawner said on Friday.

On the sidelines of the 2024 IISS Shangri-la Dialogue, Brawner told reporters that the issue had been raised during Marcos' bilateral meetings with US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo.

When asked about the specific discussions on the new Chinese rule set to take effect on 15 June, Brawner stated that he could not disclose specific details.

The recent regulation in focus involves the China Coast Guard's responsibility to apprehend, without trial, foreigners perceived to be "illegally crossing" what China defines as its borders.

While unable to delve into specifics, Brawner acknowledged that other countries also raised the issue, indicating a growing concern among like-minded nations.

"We did not have to mention that, it was mentioned by the other countries," Brawner stated, while refusing to disclose which nations had voiced their concerns.

The conversation with the United States, however, yielded more tangible outcomes. Brawner described the dialogue with the US as positive, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to their alliance and expressing confidence in its strengthening.

Regarding China's deployment of larger vessels in the South China Sea, Brawner emphasized the Philippines' monitoring efforts.

For context, the world's biggest coast guard ship, China Coast Guard 5901, also known as "The Monster," did a "brief intrusive patrol" near Scarborough Shoal.

"We are continuously monitoring the deployment, especially of the bigger ships," he said, highlighting concerns over freedom of navigation and overflight in the region.

Marcos earlier said that Beijing is just escalating tensions in the South China Sea through its new rule, calling its new policy “very worrisome.”

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that the Philippines should not be concerned about China's recent regulations in the South China Sea as long as no "illegal" actions are undertaken.

“It is consistent with universal practices. Individuals and entities have no need for concern as long as they have not done anything illicit,” said Mao, responding to a media query about Philippine concerns on China’s new policy last Thursday, 30 May.