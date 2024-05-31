Paalam prevails, a win away from Paris

Carlo Paalam is a win away from the 2024 Paris Olympics after a unanimous decision over Jose Luis de lo Santos from the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinal of the men's 57-kilogram division of the 2nd World Olympic Qualification Tournament at the Indoor Arena Huamark in Bangkok Friday evening.

Paalam only needs to win the semifinals to earn a ticket to the Summer Games, which begins on 26 July qnd join Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

On Saturday, Hergie Bacyadan Veronika Nakota of Hungary in the Round of 16 on Saturday at the same venue.