Ookla ranks DITO #1

The campaign comes after DITO Telecommunity was recently ranked the #1 Mobile Network in the Philippines by Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence.

“This award is a testament to how much our subscribers appreciate DITO,” said Evelyn Jimenez, DITO chief revenue officer-consumer.

Dantes and Rivera, known for their on-screen and off-screen partnership, have been tapped as the faces of the campaign.

Jimenez added that DITO is committed to providing consistent customer satisfaction, value-driven products, and inclusive next-generation technology for Filipinos.