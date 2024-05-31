Of Versace’s Medusa, Barocco and Greca

During the Salone del Mobile, Milan Design Week, the luxury Italian fashion house recently opened its original Milan home and design Atelier at Palazzo Versace, Via Gesù 12 to showcase its latest home collection.

Each room to the Versace Home is curated into living, dining and sleeping areas. Each is fully decorated with the new collection. This extends to the central courtyard where a glass house is erected with Versace ceramics gemstone flooring.

The furniture collection, produced and distributed by Luxury Living Group, centers on Versace’s signature house symbols — the Medusa, Barocco and Greca.

The collection’s standout piece is the Medusa ’95 conversation sofa, a design unmistakably Versace in its exaggerated and lavish scale. It is available in two alternate design versions, for indoor or outdoor use.

The Medusa ‘95 sectional sofa is a large proportion sofa enriched by a play of cushions placed in an apparently random manner and supported by small roller cushions. The Medusa ‘95 rounded chair has a round and enveloping shape and supported by a swivel base that allows for movement and adaptability within its setting. The Medusa ’95 big armchair is designed between a sofa and an armchair while the Medusa ’95 bed features padded panels, with fabric or leather upholstery, and steel profiles with a shiny chrome or gold finish. The Ottoman Medusa ‘95 features a geometric shape. Limited-edition Medusa ‘95 coffee tables are enriched with mirrored surfaces, graphic lines and metal profiles.

The La Medusa armchair features a soft white shell, essential and clean lines, and a shiny base and decorative hinge in steel with a shiny gold finish or polished chrome with a three-dimensional logo. The La Medusa chair has a zip to the entire profile of the backrest and feet which taper at the end. The La Medusa dining table is made of a metal supporting structure and is available with a fine marble top in shades of black or white and with contrasting legs in shiny chrome or shiny gold.

The La Medusa deco low cabinet, on the other hand, has beveled profiles with a lacquered wood structure in various finishes and a top available in different types of marble. Two Medusa rugs are crafted in fabric worked with a light shade of color and feature the logo in its corners.

There’s also the La Medusa metal armchair in total black with a soft backrest and a cushion. The La Medusa round metal armchair, meanwhile, has an elongated seat and a backrest in shiny gold shaped like an oval.

Named after Versace’s Palazzo in Milan, the Via Gesù and Via Gesù Greca includes the iconic Medusa and Greca icons. The lady desk, bedside table (one or two drawers), and chest of drawers feature detail of the Medusa and Greca logos placed in their center.

The La Greca small armchair has a worked and quilted backrest with a decorative gold-colored zip at the center. The La Greca bed has the same quilted pattern central zip detail to its headboard. The La Greca sphere and La Greca linear chandeliers turn the Versace House code into sculptural light features.

The iconic sectional sofa has three and four seats and a linear or curved shape. A series of container furniture includes the bedside table, chest of drawers, low cabinet, buffet cabinet and tall cabinet, each featuring a three-dimensional logo. The iconic round coffee tables comprise of a triptych of different-sized tables that link together and are crafted in shiny chrome or shiny gold with black table tops.